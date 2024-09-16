Accused arrested in police encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Lahore police on Monday held one dacoit,while another managed to escape in an encounter near Data Darbar area here.

Police said that the team signaled to stop the motorcyclists during checking but the robbers opened indiscriminate firing on police.

The team retaliated and held one robber who suffered injuries by the firing of his accomplice, while the other managed to escape.

The injured bandit ,identified as Jamshed alias Jayshi, was shifted to the hospital while the search for the escaped bandit was being carried out.

The team recovered weapons, 14 stolen mobiles and 2 clutches from his possession whereas further investigation was underway.