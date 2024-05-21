Open Menu

Accused Arrested In Rape Case

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Accused arrested in rape case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Jaranwala Sadar police arrested an accused involved in a rape case.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that the accused, Ali of Chak No 65-GB,

assaulted a six-year-old girl from his neighbor.

The police started action against the accused after the registration of a case.

Meanwhile, CPO Kamran Adil also took the notice of the incident and sought

a report from officers concerned.

