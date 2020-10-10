Accused arrested involved in firing on police

District Police Saturday arrested accused allegedly involved in firing on police late night during patrolling

Head Constable Muhammad Rehman and Constable Abid Khan of Kanju Police Station were patrolling on link road at night that some unknown assailants opened fire and managed to flee.

DPO Qasim Ali Khan, SP Shah Hassan along with police team started search operation and arrested Saiful Malook, Iftikhar, Asif resident of Kanju and Abdul Wali resident of Malok Abad.

The police recovered arms and six kilogram hashish from their possession and registered the case against them.