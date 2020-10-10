UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Arrested Involved In Firing On Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 02:54 PM

Accused arrested involved in firing on police

District Police Saturday arrested accused allegedly involved in firing on police late night during patrolling

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Saturday arrested accused allegedly involved in firing on police late night during patrolling.

Head Constable Muhammad Rehman and Constable Abid Khan of Kanju Police Station were patrolling on link road at night that some unknown assailants opened fire and managed to flee.

DPO Qasim Ali Khan, SP Shah Hassan along with police team started search operation and arrested Saiful Malook, Iftikhar, Asif resident of Kanju and Abdul Wali resident of Malok Abad.

The police recovered arms and six kilogram hashish from their possession and registered the case against them.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Road From

Recent Stories

Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

10 minutes ago

Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to ..

24 minutes ago

OPPO calls out youth to take sides in its Asim Azh ..

44 minutes ago

North Korea Appears to Have Staged 75th Anniversar ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest notorious criminal wanted in terrori ..

1 minute ago

PM asks banks to provide easy loans to youths

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.