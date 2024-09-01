Accused arrested involved in rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) An accused was arrested involved in a rape case of a girl in Shadbagh area

here on Saturday.

SSP Investigation Dr Anush Masood said that the accused, Salman, kept the girl in a prison

by force and sexually assaulted her.

Taking notice of the incident, a police team was given the task to arrest the accused which

arrested the accused with the help of modern technology, including human intelligence.

The victim's father had registered a case of kidnapping in Shadbagh police station.