Accused Arrested Involved In Rape Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) An accused was arrested involved in a rape case of a girl in Shadbagh area
here on Saturday.
SSP Investigation Dr Anush Masood said that the accused, Salman, kept the girl in a prison
by force and sexually assaulted her.
Taking notice of the incident, a police team was given the task to arrest the accused which
arrested the accused with the help of modern technology, including human intelligence.
The victim's father had registered a case of kidnapping in Shadbagh police station.
