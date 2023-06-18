UrduPoint.com

Accused Arrested On Charge Of Firing At Student On Friendship Refusal Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Accused arrested on charge of firing at student on friendship refusal issue

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Dera police have arrested an accused who shot injured a student over refusal to his friendship proposal recovering a Kalashnikov along with ammunition here in the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to a police spokesman, an unknown person had shot injured a Second year student for refusing his friendship proposal. On which, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, taking notice of the incident, formed a special team under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar for immediate arrest of the culprit.

The police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Kirri Khaisour police station SHO Shahjahan Khan, using modern scientific techniques, traced and arrested accused Tahir Shehzad son of Muhammad Riaz resident of Malakhel.

The police party also recovered a pistol used in the crime. The search for second accused involved in the crime was underway.

During the initial interrogation, on the revelation of the arrested accused, the police recovered a Kalashnikov with ammunition.

It worth mentioning here that the same accused had shot injured another underage boy for his friendship proposal some two years ago.

