Accused Arrested Through Interpol
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Khurarianwala police claimed to have arrested an accused of attempt to murder case
from a foreign country after two year through the Interpol.
Police Spokesman Tariq said on Saturday that the accused, Qasim of Chak No.
229-RB Makkoana
with his accomplice, had opened firing and injured Suleman Dastgir over a monetary dispute
two year ago on December 21, 2022.
Later, the accused escaped from the scene and went abroad. However, the police through
investigation traced out whereabouts of the accused in the foreign country and arrested him
after two years through the Interpol.
The police now locked the accused behind the bars while further investigation was
under way, the spokesman added.
