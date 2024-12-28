Open Menu

Accused Arrested With Fake Foreign Currency Notes Worth Rs 440,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Cantt Police have arrested an accused with fake Afghan Currency notes worth Rs 440,000, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that the accused identified as Abdul Rehman was rounded up and police recovered fake Afghan currency notes worth Rs 440,000 from his possession.

After investigations, other accomplices will also be sent behind the bars, he added.

The law breakers cannot escape the clutches of the law, Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Nasir Nawaz said.

