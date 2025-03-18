Open Menu

Accused Arrested With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Accused arrested with narcotics

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Raza Abad police on Tuesday arrested a notorious drug trafficker and seized narcotics from his possession.

Police spokesman said that Station House Officer (SHO),Raza Abad Khawaja Imran on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Shahzad Masih,recovering 420 liters liquor from his possession

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss ..

COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in secon ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20I match

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charit ..

Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host S ..

Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025

9 hours ago
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

14 hours ago
 Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boa ..

Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes

14 hours ago
 Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum inte ..

Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies

14 hours ago
 RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer ..

RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum

14 hours ago
 China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan