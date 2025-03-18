Accused Arrested With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Raza Abad police on Tuesday arrested a notorious drug trafficker and seized narcotics from his possession.
Police spokesman said that Station House Officer (SHO),Raza Abad Khawaja Imran on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Shahzad Masih,recovering 420 liters liquor from his possession
Further investigation was underway.
