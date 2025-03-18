Accused arrested with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Raza Abad police on Tuesday arrested a notorious drug trafficker and seized narcotics from his possession.

Police spokesman said that Station House Officer (SHO),Raza Abad Khawaja Imran on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Shahzad Masih,recovering 420 liters liquor from his possession

Further investigation was underway.