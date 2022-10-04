Accused awarded 14-year jail sentence on attempted-rape of minor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday awarded a 14-year imprisonment sentence to an accused in a case pertaining attempted-rape of an eight year-old minor girl.

Additional District and Sessions Court Hamayun Dilawar announced the verdict after the trial proceedings went on for five months.

The court awarded the sentence to the accused namely Sohail Akhter despite the latter managed a settlement with the plaintiff's family.

The Tarnol Police Station Islamabad had registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested security guard Sohail Akhter for the alleged crime.

According to the FIR, the accused, who was a security guard, managed to deceive the minor girl as she was asked to bring water from her home and then attempted to rape her in his cabin.

However, the accused ran away from the crime scene as the girl shouted for help.

The court had framed charges against the accused in May this year.