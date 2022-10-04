UrduPoint.com

Accused Awarded 14-year Jail Sentence On Attempted-rape Of Minor

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Accused awarded 14-year jail sentence on attempted-rape of minor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday awarded a 14-year imprisonment sentence to an accused in a case pertaining attempted-rape of an eight year-old minor girl.

Additional District and Sessions Court Hamayun Dilawar announced the verdict after the trial proceedings went on for five months.

The court awarded the sentence to the accused namely Sohail Akhter despite the latter managed a settlement with the plaintiff's family.

The Tarnol Police Station Islamabad had registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested security guard Sohail Akhter for the alleged crime.

According to the FIR, the accused, who was a security guard, managed to deceive the minor girl as she was asked to bring water from her home and then attempted to rape her in his cabin.

However, the accused ran away from the crime scene as the girl shouted for help.

The court had framed charges against the accused in May this year.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Police Station May FIR Family From Court

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branc ..

Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branch

12 minutes ago
 EU announces to substantially scale-up its assista ..

EU announces to substantially scale-up its assistance to flood affected people i ..

25 minutes ago
 Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on ..

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood ..

PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood-affected communities in Baloc ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

2 hours ago
 Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.