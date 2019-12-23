UrduPoint.com
Accused Awarded 8 Years Jail, Fine In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:32 PM

Accused awarded 8 years jail, fine in Sargodha

Civil Judge Sargodha Emadud Din has awarded collectively eight years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in three separate cases of Shahput City police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Civil Judge Sargodha Emadud Din has awarded collectively eight years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in three separate cases of Shahput City police station.

Court sources said Monday that police have arrested an accused named Ghulam Yasin involved in three separate cases of robbery, theft and illegal weapons.

Shahpur police have registered cases against the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After proving charges the learned judge Emad ud Din has awarded 8 years jail imprisonments in three cases to the culprit Ghulam Yasin along with fine Rs1, 20,000.

