Accused Awarded By Death Sentence On Two Counts In Rape Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:07 PM

Accused awarded by death sentence on two counts in rape case

Accused was awrded death sentence on two counts with seven lacs fine and life imprisonment in rape case by Lahore Session Court here on Thursday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Accused was awrded death sentence on two counts with seven lacs fine and life imprisonment in rape case by Lahore Session Court here on Thursday.According to media reports, accused Bisam Nazim raped a seven years old boy then killed him while he was allegdly arrested in the rape and killig case.

Police had arrested the accused two years ago from the spot and case was registered in Shera Kot Police station.Law officer remarked on the hearing that accused raped a seven years old boy then killed him.

Proof and witnesses were presented by Law officer against accused in the court.Additional Session Sajawal Khan awarded the death sentence on two counts with seven lacs fine and life imprisonment to the accused.

