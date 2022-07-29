UrduPoint.com

Accused Awarded Death Penalty For Killing Four Family Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 06:56 PM

A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in murder of four people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in murder of four people.

Additional District and Session Judge Farkhand Baloch announced the four times death penalty to accused Waqas Ahmed after found him guilty.

The Police Station Shams Calony registered the murder FIR against the accused on July 27, 2021. The accused had killed his brother Allah Baksh, sister in law Raqia Bibi, nephews Zohaib and Zarar due to domestic conflict.

