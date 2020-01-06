Accused awarded life term sentence in Sargodha

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikaddar Javed had awarded life term sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Sahahpur Sadder police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikaddar Javed had awarded life term sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Sahahpur Sadder police station.

Court sources said on Monday that in July 2018 the accused Natiq Hussain resident of village Gujranwala along with his four accomplices including Ilyas, Ghulam Mujtaba, Ghulam Mustafa and Zakir murdered his opponent Zahid Ullah Bhatti over enmity.

Local police registered case against the accused Natiq Hussain and presented challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned Judge Sikandar Javed has awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to the culprit Natiq Hussain under section 302 and 10 year imprisonment under section 449 along with fine a Rs3, 00,000.

The court has acquitted all the other four co-accused over advantage of the doubt.