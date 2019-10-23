UrduPoint.com
Accused Awarded Six-year Imprisonment In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:25 PM

A model court on Wednesday awarded six-year imprisonment to an accused involved in attempt to murder case

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A model court on Wednesday awarded six-year imprisonment to an accused involved in attempt to murder case.

According to the prosecution, accused, Habib-ur-Rehman, had shot at and injured Ghulam Murtaza over a minor dispute in the jurisdiction of Kotli Syed Ameer Police Station on November 9, 2017.

Civil Judge Syed Muhammad Afzal Shah also ordered the accused to pay Rs 40,000 as fine and Rs 250,000 to Ghulam Murtaza.

The accused will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six-month over non-payment of fine.

