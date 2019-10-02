Accused awarded six years imprisonment

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) ::A court awarded six years rigorous imprisonment to an accused for marrying, divorcing and committing a fraud with a Canadian woman.

Convict Hammad Butt had called Canadian woman Annie Marie into Pakistan after their prolonged friendship-turned-love on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Annie Marie has welcomed the court verdict and thanked the Pakistan judiciary for providing her justice.