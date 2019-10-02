UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Awarded Six Years Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Accused awarded six years imprisonment

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) ::A court awarded six years rigorous imprisonment to an accused for marrying, divorcing and committing a fraud with a Canadian woman.

Convict Hammad Butt had called Canadian woman Annie Marie into Pakistan after their prolonged friendship-turned-love on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Annie Marie has welcomed the court verdict and thanked the Pakistan judiciary for providing her justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Facebook Women Court

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

2 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

2 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.