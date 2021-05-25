Accused bail plea in Mahira murder case dismissed

A sessions court on Tuesday dismissed an interim pre-arrest bail plea of accused Saad Ameer Butt in the Mahira murder case over non-appearance in the court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday dismissed an interim pre-arrest bail plea of accused Saad Ameer Butt in the Mahira murder case over non-appearance in the court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Salamat Javed dismissed the bail plea after the accused and his counsel failed to appear in the court.

The court had granted interim bail to the accused till Tuesday.

Mahira, 25, a British woman of Pakistani origin, was found shot dead at her rented house in Defence area on May 3. Defence-B police had registered a murder case against her two friends - Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt.