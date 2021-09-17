Accused carrying head money of Rs 2mn arrested

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender carrying head money of Rs two million after five hours operation in Kohat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender carrying head money of Rs two million after five hours operation in Kohat district.

Police spokesman on Friday said that on a tip off about presence of accused Usman Khan alias Usmany resident of Shakardara Kohat district in a house, police party raided on the said compound and arrested the accused after five hours operation.

The accused was wanted to police in murder and attempt to murder cases.

Police have recovered arms and ammunition from custody of the outlaw.