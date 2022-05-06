UrduPoint.com

Accused Carrying Rs One Mln Head Money Gunned Down

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Accused carrying Rs one mln head money gunned down

The most wanted accused and active member of Gulmati gang, Daud Khan carrying Rs one million head money was killed and another outlaw Shafqat was injured by unknown gunmen at Nizampure area here, police said on Friday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The most wanted accused and active member of Gulmati gang, Daud Khan carrying Rs one million head money was killed and another outlaw Shafqat was injured by unknown gunmen at Nizampure area here, police said on Friday.

Police said the accused Daud Khan who was an active member of Gulmatay gang was wanted to police in murder of three policemen, dacoity and terrorism cases. The body of the accused was recovered by police from Nizampur Qamar Mela and registered case against unidentified murderers.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Money From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks More Offers in Duba ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks More Offers in Dubai for Summer 2022

5 minutes ago
 NATO Military Committee to Meet on May 19 to Discu ..

NATO Military Committee to Meet on May 19 to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Alli ..

1 minute ago
 NHA takes steps to ensure smooth traffic flow in A ..

NHA takes steps to ensure smooth traffic flow in Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 UN to resume rescue efforts at besieged Ukraine st ..

UN to resume rescue efforts at besieged Ukraine steel plant

10 minutes ago
 DC Khanewal reviews strategy as Punjab wheat procu ..

DC Khanewal reviews strategy as Punjab wheat procurement target soars

10 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of IGP's plea against show-cause noti ..

LHC disposes of IGP's plea against show-cause notice

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.