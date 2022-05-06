Accused carrying Rs one mln head money gunned down

The most wanted accused and active member of Gulmati gang, Daud Khan carrying Rs one million head money was killed and another outlaw Shafqat was injured by unknown gunmen at Nizampure area here, police said on Friday

Police said the accused Daud Khan who was an active member of Gulmatay gang was wanted to police in murder of three policemen, dacoity and terrorism cases. The body of the accused was recovered by police from Nizampur Qamar Mela and registered case against unidentified murderers.