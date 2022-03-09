UrduPoint.com

Accused Caught Red-handed

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Accused caught red-handed

Divisional Director, Ehsas Kafalat Program Sheikh Amin caught an accused red-handed while illegally deducting money from the beneficiaries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 )

He was inspecting camp sites of Karamsad Qureshi's Ehsaas Kafalat program here on Wednesday.

Assistant Director Ehsaas Kafalat Program Malik Muhammad Zafar Ali was present alongwith the Divisional Director during the surprise visit.

The accused named Shafiq was handed over to police and FIR No. 249/22 was lodged with the concerned police station.

