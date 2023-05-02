UrduPoint.com

Accused Charged In Triple Murder Case Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The City police have arrested an accused charged in tripped murder case and expanded the circle of investigation.

According to police, accused Usman Ghani has been apprehended during a successful raid after allegedly killing three persons on petty nature cases.

The accused was charged with allegedly killing Jan Muhammad in a women's dispute near Pathang Chowk in the limit of Pandu police station.

The accused was also wanted to police in the murder of the wife of Shamsur Rehman and injuring three others and Said Muhammad in an old enmity dispute.

Police shifted the accused to jail after completion of the physical remands.

