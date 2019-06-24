UrduPoint.com
Accused Commit Dishonesty In Nandipur Power Project: NAB Tells Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:03 PM

A prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday informed the Accountability Court (AC) that the accused had committed dishonesty to delay Nandipur Power Project execution which caused a loss of Rs 27 billion to national exchequer

He pleaded that there were no corruption charges against all persons nominated in Nandipur Power Project reference rather they were accused of committing dishonesty to delay the project.

NAB Prosecutor Usman Masood stated before AC-I Judge Arshad Malik that a total of seven accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and ex-law minister Dr. Babar Awan had been nominated in NAB reference.

He stated that the project was delayed despite the orders of the then prime minister and cabinet.

He said that five accused had filed acquittal plea before the trial court and requested the judge to dismiss these cases.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's counsel the project was to produce 425 megawatt electricity after its completion but it could not start production yet.

NAB had initiated inquiry in 2014 but proved nothing till 2017, he said, adding that the department deliberately waited for appropriate time to lodge reference.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment in acquittal pleas of five accused including Pervaiz Ashraf, Baber Awan, Shumaila Mehmood, Riaz Kiyani and Dr. Riaz Mehmood.

More Stories From Pakistan

