Accused convicted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) An anti terrorism court (ATC) convicted an accused involved in a case of recovering

explosive material from his possession.

According to the prosecution, CTD police had arrested the accused, Nauman Hasan

of Kohat, on charge of having links with a defunct outfit and recovered explosive material

from his possession on May 01, 2024.

Deciding the case, ATC Special Judge Javaid Iqbal Sheikh handed down the accused

five years imprisonment and forfeiture his entire prosperity.

