UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Convicted For Injuring Man

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

Accused convicted for injuring man

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Judge of Model Court Syed Jahanzeb Bukhari on Saturday handed down seven-year rigorous imprisonment to an accused for injuring a man.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Amir of urban area Sargodha with the abetment of Muhammad Yar had injured his rival Muhammad Tariq over a petty issue some times ago.

The court orderd the convict to pay Rs 600,000 as compensation to the victim.

The court acquitted his co-accused Muhammad Yar on benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Injured Man Sargodha Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

3 seconds ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

18 minutes ago

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

21 minutes ago

This is the punishment Mohsin Abbas can get for do ..

57 minutes ago

US to soften travel advisory for Pakistan

1 hour ago

Selfie craze claims youth’s life in Pattoki

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.