Accused Convicted For Injuring Man
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Judge of Model Court Syed Jahanzeb Bukhari on Saturday handed down seven-year rigorous imprisonment to an accused for injuring a man.
According to the prosecution, Muhammad Amir of urban area Sargodha with the abetment of Muhammad Yar had injured his rival Muhammad Tariq over a petty issue some times ago.
The court orderd the convict to pay Rs 600,000 as compensation to the victim.
The court acquitted his co-accused Muhammad Yar on benefit of doubt.