Accused convicted for injuring man

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Judge of Model Court Syed Jahanzeb Bukhari on Saturday handed down seven-year rigorous imprisonment to an accused for injuring a man.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Amir of urban area Sargodha with the abetment of Muhammad Yar had injured his rival Muhammad Tariq over a petty issue some times ago.

The court orderd the convict to pay Rs 600,000 as compensation to the victim.

The court acquitted his co-accused Muhammad Yar on benefit of doubt.