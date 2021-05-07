UrduPoint.com
Accused, Convicted To Celebrate Eid Together In London:Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:33 PM

Accused, convicted to celebrate Eid together in London:Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday said multi billion money laundering accused as well as convicted on corruption charges by accountability courts would celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr together in London.

In a series of tweets, he said Shehbaz's flight to London was perhaps an effort to escape from concrete evidence (available against him) or it was an abortive effort to dispose of the looted booty.

He expressed his astonishment that Shehbaz's brother, son and son in law were absconders and living in London.

Surprisingly, he said Pakistan was on the UK's (United Kingdom) banned travel red list due to corona and common Pakistanis can't enter London.

The story of Shehbaz's often repeated mantra of not committed corruption of even a single rupee had already been incorporated in accountability court Lahore's volume no 54.

