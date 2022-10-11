Accused cop escapes from police custody

A police official escaped from the police custody when he was being produced before the court on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A police official escaped from the police custody when he was being produced before the court on Tuesday.

He was facing the charges of misuse of authority.

In another incident, ASI Shafiq Najmi of PS Saddar got injured during a raid on a suspicious narcotics den in the timber market.

An FIR had been lodged against alleged narcotics traffickers.

Police are conducting raids to bring the accused policeman back to face the law.