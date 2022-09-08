(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Four unknown outlaws attacked the police party near Sui Gas road Jagguwala area in limits of Seetal Mari police station in which accused Nadeem, who was detained in case of kidnapping, rape and murder of 7-year-old Amina, was killed.

According to spokesperson for Police, Seetal Mari police was taking accused involved in minor girl's rape and murder case for recovery of motorcycle after recovery of earrings scratched from the minor girl's ears.

Meanwhile, four unknown motorcyclists opened fire on the police party to rescue their co-accused near Sui Gas road Jagguwala.

In retaliation, Nadeem, accused in police custody, was shot dead by the firing of his own accomplices.

The bullets fired by the assailants also hit the police constable's chest, but he remained safe due to bulletproof jacket.

The police mobile was also severely damaged by the firing.The outlaws managed to escape from there.

The area has been cordoned off and raids are being conducted to arrest the fleeing accused.

A case has been registered and further legal action is being taken.

Upon receiving the information, senior police officers reached on the spot.