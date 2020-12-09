Accused died in police custody lahore

An accused was mysteriously found dead in a lockup of Ghaziabad police station here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :An accused was mysteriously found dead in a lockup of Ghaziabad police station here on Wednesday .

The acused, Mudassir, was arrested in a theft case as he slept in the lock up the last night and he was dead today.

The police started investigation of the incident with the help of installed cameras in the lockup.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and soughta report from the CCPO.