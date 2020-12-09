UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Died In Police Custody Lahore

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:44 PM

Accused died in police custody lahore

An accused was mysteriously found dead in a lockup of Ghaziabad police station here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :An accused was mysteriously found dead in a lockup of Ghaziabad police station here on Wednesday .

The acused, Mudassir, was arrested in a theft case as he slept in the lock up the last night and he was dead today.

The police started investigation of the incident with the help of installed cameras in the lockup.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and soughta report from the CCPO.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Police Station Ghaziabad From

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

14 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

41 minutes ago

Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Scientists should come up with significant researc ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking serious steps to eradicate corruption: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.