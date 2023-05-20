UrduPoint.com

Accused Dies As Fire Open While Snatching Gun From Constable

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Accused dies as fire open while snatching gun from constable

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The accused in police custody was shot dead while trying to escape by snatching the gun from the constable.

According to details, police were bringing an accused namely Sarfraz Sapha for recovery.

The outlaw tried to escape by snatching the gun from the constable.

Meanwhile, the bullet fired with his hand and hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot. The accused was involved in over 38 cases including dacoity, murder, attempt to murder, and other crimes.

It's worth mentioning here that the accused had killed a student Shahzad Amin over resistance during a dacoity bid at Chughtai lab stadium road one and half years ago.

