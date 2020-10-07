Accused dies in police custody, SHO suspended,

City Police Officer Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhry suspended SHO Jhang Bazaar police station over the death of an under custody accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhry suspended SHO Jhang Bazaar police station over the death of an under custody accused.

A spokesman for the police said Wednesday that Incharge Gulfishan police-post Rafaqat Alvi had arrested Rameez in a dacoity case, some 15 days ago for investigation.

The accused was locked behind bars in Jhang Bazaar police station where he died.

Taking notice of accused's death in police custody, the CPO suspended SHO Jhang Bazaar Arsalan Bari on the charge of negligence.

A case has been registered against Incharge police postRafaqat Alvi.

Further investigation was underway.