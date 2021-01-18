UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accused Directed To Submit Answers In Barrister Fahad Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Accused directed to submit answers in Barrister Fahad murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday directed the accused people to submit answers of questionnaire in Barrister Fahad murder case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan conducted hearing on Barrister Fahad murder case. The accused Raja Arshad, Hasham and Noman Khokhar were produced before the court by the police.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked the accused to submit the answers of questionnaire through their lawyers till next date January 22.

Meanwhile, the three accused tortured a photo journalist Nasir Mughal outside the court room in presence of police personnel. At this, a delegation of journalists appeared before the judge and informed the court about the incident. The court directed the police to take action under the law.

More Stories From Pakistan

