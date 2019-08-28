UrduPoint.com
Accused Drowns In River Ravi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:44 PM

Accused drowns in River Ravi

An accused wanted by police in a robbery case jumped into River Ravi for being avoided to give arrest to the police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :An accused wanted by police in a robbery case jumped into River Ravi for being avoided to give arrest to the police.

Police said on Wednesday that Mureedwala police conducted a raid in Chak No.

506-GB to arrest Muhammad Ajmal and his brother Shehbaz who were wanted in a dacoity case.

They jumped into the river Ravi when police chased them.

The police opened fire on them which caused bullet injuries to Shehbaz who later drowned in the river, whereas his brother Ajmal crossed the water and fled.

