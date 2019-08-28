Accused drowns in River Ravi

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :An accused wanted by police in a robbery case jumped into River Ravi for being avoided to give arrest to the police

Police said on Wednesday that Mureedwala police conducted a raid in Chak No.

506-GB to arrest Muhammad Ajmal and his brother Shehbaz who were wanted in a dacoity case.

They jumped into the river Ravi when police chased them.

The police opened fire on them which caused bullet injuries to Shehbaz who later drowned in the river, whereas his brother Ajmal crossed the water and fled.