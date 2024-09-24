Accused escapes abroad after taking Rs 6.2m from people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) An accused involved in plundering millions of rupees from people

escaped abroad.

The police on Tuesday said the accused, Abdul Hye, alias Double Shah, was booked with

his accomplices Muhammed Aslam, Muhammed Junaid and Haider Ali on a report of the affected people,

including Javed Iqbal and Sher Ali.

According to the FIR, the accused had taken money worth Rs 6.2 million from the affected people

to invest in his business with returning double amount. The accused had borrowed millions of

rupees from more than 450 people of the city.

The police assured of arresting the accused besides recovering the amount.