Accused Escapes Abroad After Taking Rs 6.2m From People
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) An accused involved in plundering millions of rupees from people
escaped abroad.
The police on Tuesday said the accused, Abdul Hye, alias Double Shah, was booked with
his accomplices Muhammed Aslam, Muhammed Junaid and Haider Ali on a report of the affected people,
including Javed Iqbal and Sher Ali.
According to the FIR, the accused had taken money worth Rs 6.2 million from the affected people
to invest in his business with returning double amount. The accused had borrowed millions of
rupees from more than 450 people of the city.
The police assured of arresting the accused besides recovering the amount.
Recent Stories
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rare falcon recovered2 minutes ago
-
Agreements signed with provinces to modernise TVET institutes3 minutes ago
-
Bid to arms smuggling foiled3 minutes ago
-
Dengue endemic, 58 new cases reported in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank takes action against two constables3 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah hails appointment of Lt General Asim Malik as New ISI chief3 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed in road crash13 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct search operation in limits of PS Khanna13 minutes ago
-
Two more cops removed from service in Bannu22 minutes ago
-
Kissan Ittehad demands announcement of policy on wheat, sugarcane22 minutes ago
-
One Killed, several injured in accident on Karachi's M-9 Motorway22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Quetta barber shop23 minutes ago