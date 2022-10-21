Accused escapes from police custody nabbed again

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Shah Jamal police on Friday have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who managed to escape from police custody yesterday.

According to police spokesman, the accused Abdul Rauf alias Rufi Kutana, who escaped from Shahjamal police custody yesterday, was arrested again by SHO Shah Jamal police station along with the police team.

It's pertinent to mention here that the accused Abdul Rauf, who was arrested from Lahore two days ago was being brought by Sub-Inspector Hafiz Waseem Ahmed and Constable Hasnain Raza of Shah Jamal police station in a private car.

Meanwhile, the accused jumped from the car and escaped near Mahar Pur chowk on which case was registered against Sub-Inspector Hafiz Wasim and Constable Hasnain Raza and Sub-Inspector Hafiz Wasim Ahmed was arrested on the orders of DPO.