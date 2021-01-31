Accused escaping incident:police re-arrests accused

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested the accused which has managed to flee from local hospital during police custody yesterday evening.

According to details, Shah Jamal police took the accused namely Muhammad Umar to rural health centre for potency test wherefrom he managed to escape in police custody due to negligence of the police team a day before.

SHO Shah Jamal police station Muhammad Younis alongwith his team raided and arrested the fleeing accused again within 12 hours time period.

It's worth mentioning here that police had also arrested Assistant Sub-inspector Muhammad Munir and Muharrir Shah Jamal police station Muhammad Waseem by lodging cases against them over negligence, under the directions of DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

The further legal action was also underway, said sources.