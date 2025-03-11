Accused for abusing child arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested an accused for abusing a 3-year-old child under the limits of the Ganda Singh Wala Police station.

The police spokesman said a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Gunda Singh Wala Police, Hafiz Sajid Mahmood apprehended the accused, namely Rafaqat.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further probe.

The district police had launched a campaign to protect women and children under Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision “Never Again".

