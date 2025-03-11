Accused For Abusing Child Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested an accused for abusing a 3-year-old child under the limits of the Ganda Singh Wala Police station.
The police spokesman said a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Gunda Singh Wala Police, Hafiz Sajid Mahmood apprehended the accused, namely Rafaqat.
The police registered a case against the accused and started further probe.
The district police had launched a campaign to protect women and children under Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision “Never Again".
APP/zaf/378
