Accused Gets 17 Years Imprisonment

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Accused gets 17 years imprisonment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Afshan Ejaz Sofi on Thursday awarded 17 years imprisonment to an accused for kidnapping and rape attempt of a six-year old girl.

According to the prosecution, in month of January, Accused Sheikh Arsalan kidnapped six-year old Misal Zahara d/o Liaqat Ali resident of Basti Kalan Khangarh and got her to an under-construction building situated at Basti Choharpur.

