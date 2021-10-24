UrduPoint.com

Accused Gets 3 Years Imprisonment In Torture Case

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Accused gets 3 years imprisonment in torture case

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Civil Judge Qaisar Mukhtar Ahmed awarded three-year imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 to an accused in torture case here on Sunday.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Aslam had dispute with Manzoor Ahmed resident of Mouza Bahawalpur over some business-related issues.

The accused along with his accomplices attacked and injured Manzoor Ahmed in 2019. The Kabirwala police registered the case against he accused under section 506-B, 337-F5 and 337-F1 and arrested the accused.

On Sunday, the Civil Judge Kabirwala, Qaisar Mukhtar Ahmed awarded three-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 to the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Police Fine Bahawalpur Kabirwala Mukhtar Ahmed Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to ..

Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to serve Global Village visitors

22 minutes ago
 India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 5 ..

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 50 mn in Hamriyah Free Zone Aut ..

53 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airl ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

2 hours ago
 Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organis ..

Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organise interactive workshop

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Li ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.