Accused gets 3 years imprisonment in torture case

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Civil Judge Qaisar Mukhtar Ahmed awarded three-year imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 to an accused in torture case here on Sunday.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Aslam had dispute with Manzoor Ahmed resident of Mouza Bahawalpur over some business-related issues.

The accused along with his accomplices attacked and injured Manzoor Ahmed in 2019. The Kabirwala police registered the case against he accused under section 506-B, 337-F5 and 337-F1 and arrested the accused.

On Sunday, the Civil Judge Kabirwala, Qaisar Mukhtar Ahmed awarded three-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 to the accused.