Accused Gets Capital Punishment In Double Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge Multan Arshad Iqbal awarded capital punishment to an accused of double murder case here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Multan Arshad Iqbal awarded capital punishment to an accused of double murder case here on Friday.

According to the prosecution, accused Ghulam Sarwar son of Allah Ditta resident of Chah Sultanwala Mouza Matti Tal got married with Rania Bibi in 2008 and have two sons and three daughters.

On March 19, 2020, the accused Ghulam Sarwar killed his wife Rania Bibi and minor daughter Ifta Falak over some domestic issues.

The Apla police registered the case and arrested the accused during a raid at a place after few days of the incident.

On Friday, the Additional District and Sessions court awarded capital punishment to the accused.

