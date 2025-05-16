Open Menu

Accused Gets Death Penalty In Student Molestation Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A local court on Friday sentenced an accused to death for molesting a 22-year-old student.

Fines of Rs 500,000 and Rs 200,000 were also imposed on the culprit Arshad Mahmood alias Achhu,

a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The accused had entered the house and molested the student. The case of the incident was registered

in July 2024 at Saddar Beruni Police Station.

