UrduPoint.com

Accused Given 14 Year Jail Term In Fraud Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Accused given 14 year jail term in fraud case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court here on Monday announced fourteen year imprisonment sentence and Rs 936 million fine to an accused in a reference pertaining fake business of importing cars.

Accused Abdul Rehman Ghazi (Ex-Naval Officer) along with his brother Muhammad Mazhar Sultan and brother-in-law Muhammad Musa induced general public by falsely projecting his business of importing cars from Japan on high discount rates (10% less than market rate) and defrauded them.

Accused Abdul Rehman Ghazi cheated hundreds of innocent members of general public by not delivering cars and misappropriated their hard earned money amounting to Rs 936 million as he was doing fake business of importing cars.

The court sentenced accused Abdur Rehman Ghazi with rigorous imprisonment for the term of 14 years and with Rs 936 million fine after convicting him in the case.

Related Topics

Business Fine Japan Ghazi Abdur Rehman Money Market From Million Court

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

3 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.