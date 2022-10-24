Accused given 14 year jail term in fraud case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court here on Monday announced fourteen year imprisonment sentence and Rs 936 million fine to an accused in a reference pertaining fake business of importing cars.

Accused Abdul Rehman Ghazi (Ex-Naval Officer) along with his brother Muhammad Mazhar Sultan and brother-in-law Muhammad Musa induced general public by falsely projecting his business of importing cars from Japan on high discount rates (10% less than market rate) and defrauded them.

Accused Abdul Rehman Ghazi cheated hundreds of innocent members of general public by not delivering cars and misappropriated their hard earned money amounting to Rs 936 million as he was doing fake business of importing cars.

The court sentenced accused Abdur Rehman Ghazi with rigorous imprisonment for the term of 14 years and with Rs 936 million fine after convicting him in the case.