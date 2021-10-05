UrduPoint.com

Accused Given Bail In International Islamic University Student Molesting Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:12 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted the bail application of a main accused Ibrahim Khan allegedly involved in molesting a student in International Islamic University (IIU).

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 and ordered to release the accused.

The court noted that the first information report (FIR) was not registered by the victim and secondly the report was registered after six days of the incident.

It further noted that neither the medical examination was conducted immediately nor the statement of victim was recorded under section 161.

The petitioner had stated that he was blamed for the crime due to old rivalry in university but this matter would be seen by the trial court.

The court order said that the case investigation officer couldn't satisfy the bench and on this basis the accused couldn't be kept in jail further.

The Sabzimandi police station had registered the FIR regarding the incident on June 24, while the incident took place on June 18.

