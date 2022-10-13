UrduPoint.com

Accused Granted Bail On Medical Grounds In Murder Case Of Police Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Accused granted bail on medical grounds in murder case of police personnel

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail on medical grounds to an accused allegedly involve in dismembering and burning a police official in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail on medical grounds to an accused allegedly involve in dismembering and burning a police official in Sindh.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Tariq Masood heard the bail case. During the hearing, the lawyer of the accused Zahid Hussain argued that the policeman was blackmailing the son of his client. He said the murder was committed by one person but, later the whole family of the murderer was named in the case.

He said that his client Zahid Hussain was only the father of the alleged murderer. They also requested to form a JIT despite the murder of the police official, he said.

Justice Tariq Masood remarked that there were many landlords in Sindh and it often happens that they present a servant as an accused after the murder.

The court observed that in this case a person was cut alive and then set on fire.

The accused's lawyer took the stance that if his client was a landlord then he wouldn't get blackmailed.

He said that the police had taken the case personal as the deceased was a nephew of Manzoor Wassan.

He said the accused was a heart patient and needed an urgent bypass. The Supreme Court disposed off the case by granting bail to the accused on medical grounds.

According to the case, six different accused have cut an official of Sindh police Junaid Bilawal into pieces and burnt him. A police station of district Khairpur had registered the FIR.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Murder Fire Supreme Court Police Police Station Manzoor Wassan Khairpur FIR Family Court

Recent Stories

Three killed in roof collapse

Three killed in roof collapse

1 minute ago
 Committee to conduct inquiry on dumping purified b ..

Committee to conduct inquiry on dumping purified bodies on Nishtar Hospital's ro ..

1 minute ago
 Senate sub-committee set up to review BODs of powe ..

Senate sub-committee set up to review BODs of power distribution, generation com ..

1 minute ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

1 minute ago
 EU to Present Package of Proposals to Tackle Skyro ..

EU to Present Package of Proposals to Tackle Skyrocketing Energy Prices on Octob ..

4 minutes ago
 Another 22,000 IDPs return to homes, 0.24 million ..

Another 22,000 IDPs return to homes, 0.24 million still in relief camps: Sharjee ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.