Accused granted exemption from hearing in LNG case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted permanent exemption from hearing to former managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq in LNG corruption reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on a petition filed by Sheikh Imranul Haq, seeking exemption from hearing in LNG trial.

The court accepted the request of accused and granted exemption from hearing during the trial.

It may be mentioned that former finance minister Miftah Ismail had already been given exemption in the same case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also nominated former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in this case.

The Islamabad High Court had earlier granted post-arrest bail toSheikh Imranul Haqin LNG case in November last year.