Accused granted interim bail in corruption reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted interim interim bail to NAB accused Abdul Qadir Marri, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, till July 22

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the bail petition of the accused.

The petitioner's counsel Farooq H Naek pleaded the court that his client could be arrested as he had been nominated in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Reference No 2. He requested the court to grant the accused interim bail.

After hearing arguments, the bench granted interim bail against surety bonds of Rs 500,000 and also served a notice to NAB to submit its reply.