Accused Granted Interim Bail In Sindh Bank Corruption Reference

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:28 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to an accused Shahzeb Trunkwala till September 21, in Sindh Bank corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on pre-arrest bail petition of accused Shahzeb in graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant more time to submit comments as his department required three to four weeks in that regard.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that he belonged to a respectable business family of Karachi and his arrest could cause an irreparable loss to his worth. He had established World Group Company to help everyone, he added.

He contended that he came to know that he had been nominated in Sindh Bank case as he returned from abroad and prayed the court to stop NAB from arresting him.

The court, however, granted interim bail to the accused till September 21, while seeking comments from NAB.

