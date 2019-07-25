UrduPoint.com
Accused Granted Post-arrest Bail In Fake Accounts Case

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:09 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted post-arrest bail of a co-accused Adnan Javed in mega money laundering and fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted post-arrest bail of a co-accused Adnan Javed in mega money laundering and fake accounts case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir accepted the bail of accused against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 million.

During outset of hearing, accused's counsel pleaded that National Accountability (NAB) had arrested his client and investigated him after obtaining his physical remand time.

The trial court had issued arrest warrants against his client to ensure his attendance.

However, NAB chairman did not ever issue warrants against Adnan Javed, he further said, adding that his client was still in jail on judicial remand.

He prayed the court to grant his client a post-arrest bail which was accepted by the court.

