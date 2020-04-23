UrduPoint.com
Accused Granted Post Arrest Bail In Fake Accounts Scam

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Accused granted post arrest bail in fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted bail to an accused Khursheed Anwar Jamali in a case pertaining to Noorabadi power plant corruption connected with the fake accounts scam.

The bail had been granted to the accused against surety bonds worth Rs10 million.

The same bench rejected the bail petition of former chairman Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Aftab Memon in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of plot.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Lubna Pervaiz announced the judgment on bail petitions in graft references initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) related to mega money laundering and fake accounts.

