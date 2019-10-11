UrduPoint.com
Accused Handed Over To NAB In Karkey Rental Power Reference

Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:12 PM

Accused handed over to NAB in Karkey rental power reference

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a fourteen-day physical remand of accused Rasool Khan Mehsood in Karkay Rental power reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a fourteen-day physical remand of accused Rasool Khan Mehsood in Karkay Rental power reference.

The accused was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after being arrested by NAB.

At outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor apprised the court that Mehsood was an accused of misusing his powers and taking kick-backs.

He prayed the court to grant physical remand of the accused for recovery of relevant record from him which was accepted by the judge.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had also nominated former primeminister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the same reference.

