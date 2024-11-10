Open Menu

Accused Hangs Himself In Khanpur PS Lockup

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Accused hangs himself in Khanpur PS lockup

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) An under-custody accused ended his life by hanging himself in a police lockup in Haripur district, police informed on Sunday.

Police said, the accused named Sajid Ali, resident of Muhalla Piranwala committed suicide inside the lockup of Khanpur police station during small hours today.

Police said the deceased was booked in multiple cases adding that a CCTV footage of his suicide was also available.

The body of the dead accused was shifted to THQ Khanpur for medico legal procedure.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Suicide Haripur Khanpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

20 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

21 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

21 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan