Accused hangs himself in Khanpur PS lockup

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) An under-custody accused ended his life by hanging himself in a police lockup in Haripur district, police informed on Sunday.

Police said, the accused named Sajid Ali, resident of Muhalla Piranwala committed suicide inside the lockup of Khanpur police station during small hours today.

Police said the deceased was booked in multiple cases adding that a CCTV footage of his suicide was also available.

The body of the dead accused was shifted to THQ Khanpur for medico legal procedure.

