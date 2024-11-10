Accused Hangs Himself In Khanpur PS Lockup
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) An under-custody accused ended his life by hanging himself in a police lockup in Haripur district, police informed on Sunday.
Police said, the accused named Sajid Ali, resident of Muhalla Piranwala committed suicide inside the lockup of Khanpur police station during small hours today.
Police said the deceased was booked in multiple cases adding that a CCTV footage of his suicide was also available.
The body of the dead accused was shifted to THQ Khanpur for medico legal procedure.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ETPB chairman orders swift action on property rent assessment, recovery2 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for tenancy act violations during search operation12 minutes ago
-
Police intensify crackdown on unfit PSVs12 minutes ago
-
Disappearance of traditional 'Takhti' writing leads to poor handwriting among students12 minutes ago
-
PHP nabs wanted 'criminal'22 minutes ago
-
Man kills stepmother22 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle accident claims one life and two injured in Abbottabad22 minutes ago
-
1500 liters adulterated milk wasted22 minutes ago
-
Vintage Car Rally Show held at DHA Peshawar22 minutes ago
-
Iranian Consul agrees with suggestion of visits by columnists, writers to strengthen Pak-Iran relati ..22 minutes ago
-
Toxic smoky particles fill Lahore city atmosphere22 minutes ago
-
VC Faisalabad University for collaboration in advancement of high education22 minutes ago