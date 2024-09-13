Accused harassing young girl through social media arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) An accused, who harassed a young girl through social media, was arrested.

According to details, the Virtual Centre for Child Safety traced the blackmailer. The girl's mother from Rawalpindi filed a complaint against an unknown boy for harassing her 13-year-old daughter. The girl's mother said that the boy was threatening to make viral her daughter's pictures on social media. The daughter has also attempted suicide.

The Virtual Centre for Child Safety dispatched the police immediately. The spokesperson for Safe Cities said that the police advised the girl and her mother to remain calm while ensuring their full support.

After researching on social media, police traced the blackmailing boy. The police detained the accused and informed the victim's family about the progress.

The police deleted all the data from the boy's mobile and seized the phone. During the investigation, it was found that the blackmailer was a relative of the victim's family. The victim's family refused to take further legal action. In case of a child emergency, call 15 and press 3 to contact the Virtual Centre for Child Safety.